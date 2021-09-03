Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,424. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

