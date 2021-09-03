Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,793. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.