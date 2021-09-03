Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.
SAIC traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
