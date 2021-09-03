Scott A. Everson Sells 4,600 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $16.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
