Scott A. Everson Sells 4,600 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $16.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.