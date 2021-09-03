Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

