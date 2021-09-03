SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

