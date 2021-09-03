Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 62,735 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,735 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.