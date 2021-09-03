Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,155 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Cerner worth $29,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $5,931,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.30 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

