Sei Investments Co. Has $27.10 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

