Sei Investments Co. Has $30.36 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $30,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.