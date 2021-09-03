Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $28,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $311.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock worth $5,386,539 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

