SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 207,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,029,483 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 442,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,750. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

