Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,974,808.80 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

