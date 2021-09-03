Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Martha Stewart Sells 180,822 Shares

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 180,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $992,712.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12.

On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $32,220.00.

NASDAQ SQBG opened at $8.75 on Friday. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.39% of Sequential Brands Group worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

