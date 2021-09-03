Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Martha Stewart Sells 180,822 Shares

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 180,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $992,712.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12.
- On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $32,220.00.
NASDAQ SQBG opened at $8.75 on Friday. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62.
About Sequential Brands Group
Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.
Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.