Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Down 15.7%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)’s share price traded down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Investec raised Serica Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

