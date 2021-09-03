Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Service Co. International worth $27,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Service Co. International by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Service Co. International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.