ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $641.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $641.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $16.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $676.97. 33,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,055. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $661.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 787.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

