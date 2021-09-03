ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $674.70. 28,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,055. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $661.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 787.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

