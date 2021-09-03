Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 13,780 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,780 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.11. 1,081,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.