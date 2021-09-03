Sfmg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $156.88. 1,118,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

