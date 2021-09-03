Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

SAWLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

