Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 782,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $30.09 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $15,600,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

