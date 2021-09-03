Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Up 4.7%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.79. 14,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,659,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

