ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 932,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

NASDAQ PIXY opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 2,781.09% and a negative net margin of 305.80%.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.