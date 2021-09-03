Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

SHECY opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $48.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

