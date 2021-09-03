Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:NBI opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.39. The company has a market cap of £35.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.