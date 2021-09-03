Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Increases By 18.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

