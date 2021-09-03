Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Decreases By 13.0%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,252. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.