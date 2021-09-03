Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Decreases By 13.0%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,252. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.