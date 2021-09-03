Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Increases By 12.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARKO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth about $33,353,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 60.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 62.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 856,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

