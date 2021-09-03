Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Increases By 12.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ARKO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
