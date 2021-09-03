Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Decreases By 12.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,883,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.