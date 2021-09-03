Short Interest in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Decreases By 14.5%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.63.
Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.