Short Interest in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Decreases By 14.5%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 181,576 shares of company stock worth $905,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

