Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Grows By 14.6%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 32,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

