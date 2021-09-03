Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Drops By 13.1%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CFMS. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.69 on Friday. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $314.27 million, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

