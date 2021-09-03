Short Interest in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Drops By 14.4%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

