Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Grows By 12.3%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 351.0 days.

GMVHF opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

