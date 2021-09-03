Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Increases By 15.7%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS remained flat at $$46.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

