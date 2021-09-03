Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Increases By 12.8%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,230,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 20,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 134,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,734,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

