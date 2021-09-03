Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Expands By 18.8%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,070,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 780,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 76,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

