Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Declines By 12.9%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 839,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

H.I.S. stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.