Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Increases By 14.3%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 424,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

