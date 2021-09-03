Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Expands By 18.2%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IDT alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 5,774.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IDT by 26.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. IDT has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.