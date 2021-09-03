Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Expands By 18.2%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 5,774.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IDT by 26.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.
About IDT
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
