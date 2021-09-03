Short Interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Drops By 17.3%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.