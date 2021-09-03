Short Interest in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Increases By 13.6%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.