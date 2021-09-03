Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Grows By 20.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

OTSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

