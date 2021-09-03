Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Grows By 20.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

OTSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

