Short Interest in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Declines By 12.9%

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. 1,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

