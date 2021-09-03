Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Grows By 17.7%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.