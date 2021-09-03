Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Grows By 17.7%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.
