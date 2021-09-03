Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Shriro’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.
Shriro Company Profile
