Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

