Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce $35.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.63 million and the highest is $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 303,397 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

