Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $33,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after purchasing an additional 496,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,492. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

